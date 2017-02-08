Why it’s still not too late to get the flu shot

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Widespread is how the Connecticut Department of Public Health currently labels the status of the flu in the state.

“Every county in Connecticut does have laboratory confirmed flu so it’s essentially everywhere at this point in the season,” said Alan Siniscalchi with CTDPH.

It’s Siniscalchi’s job to monitor the flu statewide.

This season, reports of vomiting with the influenza A strain.

“There’s always a certain percentage of individuals who do get gastrointestinal symptoms and it seems to be a little bit more this year. But the CDC has not confirmed if that’s related to a new strain or not. We’re looking closely at that,” said Siniscalchi.

February is a tough month Siniscalchi says and the high activity will likely go into March.

“It looks like we’re coming to the peak point within the season but it may last another two to three weeks. We’re not quite certain when the absolute peak will actually occur til after it’s over,” said Siniscalchi.

That’s why it’s not too late to get that flu shot.

If you do catch the bug, stay home from work and school.

Nurse Practitioner Christina Kozlowski is with CVS MinuteClinic.

“We generally recommend,” said Kozlowski. “Patients stay home until they are fever free for a full 24 hours without needing any fever reducing medication to make their fever go down.”

Something else to consider.

“And generally speaking, not actively sneezing, dripping, coughing. If they are having those symptoms and having a hard time controlling it, they may wish to stay home because they can spread their germs in that way.”

When it spreads, it’s pretty obvious.

“At work, there has been a lot of people who’ve been out from the flu,” said Erica Muston.

Still, no flu shot for her.

“Just haven’t had the time to do it yet. I will, I will, yep, I know I should probably go right now and get it.”

Indeed, with the vaccine available just steps away in the MinuteClinic she got it done.