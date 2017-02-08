Woman attacked by pit bull settles lawsuit for $300,000

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who suffered permanent injuries when she was attacked by a pit bull at a pet-friendly hotel has reached a $300,000 settlement with the hotel’s owner.

A lawyer for Jo-Lynne Grillo tells The Day his client’s lawsuit against the hotel owner was scheduled to go to trial Feb. 27, but the sides settled Monday.

He says Grillo went to the Marriott Residence Inn in 2014 to meet a friend. The friend was staying there because her house was damaged in a fire. When the room’s door opened, the pit bull, owned by the friend’s son, attacked Grillo.

Her lawyer says Grillo has limited use of her right arm and disfigurements.

Police shot the dog, which later died.

The hotel owner’s lawyer did not return a call for comment.

