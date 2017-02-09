6 injured in New Haven bus accident

Six people were hurt in a bus crash at the corner of Whitney Avenue and Fitch Street (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Six people were injured in a bus accident in New Haven Thursday.

Rick Fontana, the Deputy Director of Emergency Management for New Haven, confirms to News 8 that there was a crash involving a CT Transit bus and two motor vehicles at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street around 8:20 a.m. One lane is blocked in the area in each direction.

Six people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for unknown injuries. Four other people involved in the crash refused treatment.

It is unclear if weather was a factor in the crash. The scene is beginning to clear at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates. 

