ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Ansonia police are warning residents that there has been an increase in car thefts during the blizzard.

Police say they have seen an increase in the theft of cars that have been left running to either warm up or from drivers who just step away momentarily from their running vehicles.

Police are reminding all residents to not leave a running cars unlocked or unoccupied. They say, however, that even locking a running car with the spare key has not stopped car thefts.