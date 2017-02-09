Baby born at Yale-New Haven during snow storm



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All morning long Thursday, Connecticut residents were told not to drive if they didn’t have to. Well one mom found herself in an emergency situation when her baby just couldn’t wait to be born.

Just walking around in Thursday’s blizzard is no fun for anyone, unless you’re a kid, but one pregnant woman found herself traveling around in it more than she wanted.

“This is my third time coming in and they told me I wasn’t ready twice and the last time, I had her, finally,” said Widalys Rodriguez of New Haven.

Rodriguez thought her baby girl was on the way overnight, before the snow started, but nope. This little girl wanted a more dramatic entrance!

“Everyone was getting ready, but we had to shovel. I couldn’t wait any longer, so we left my mom and my husband and we made it here. Almost didn’t make it, but we made it,” said Rodriguez.

She finally got to Yale-New Haven Hospital for 8 a.m. and 44 minutes later, baby Karielys was here, but it was a close one.

“I was screaming, trying to get them to hurry up. I thought the baby was coming in the car. My water broke in the car,” said Rodriguez.

You could say it was a stormy start to life this mom will never forget.

Both mom and baby are doing well. Maybe little Karielys wanted a good story to tell her three older siblings!