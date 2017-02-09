Blizzard Warning issued for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties

(WTNH)– A blizzard warning has been issued for three Connecticut counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for New Haven County, Middlesex County, and New London County.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service say this warning may result in dangerous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibility. White-out conditions are also likely with blowing and drifting snow likely as well. Local power outages with downed trees and power lines are also possible.

