DOT suspends bus service statewide

(WTNH)– All bus service have been suspended due to the storm.

The Department of Transportation tells News 8 all bus services have been suspended statewide.

DOT UPDATE: bus service being suspended — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 9, 2017

If you took the bus to work in the morning, you should either leave before service ends in one to two hours, or plan another way home.

People who took the bus this morning should plan to leave now before service ends (expected to take 1 to 2 hours) — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 9, 2017

The DOT says that drivers should report to work so that service can be resumed as quickly as possible.

DOT: drivers should report to work so that service can be resumed tonight as quickly as possible — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 9, 2017