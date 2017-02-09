DOT suspends bus service statewide

File. (AP Photo/Bob Child)
File. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

(WTNH)– All bus service have been suspended due to the storm.

The Department of Transportation tells News 8 all bus services have been suspended statewide.

If you took the bus to work in the morning, you should either leave before service ends in one to two hours, or plan another way home.

The DOT says that drivers should report to work so that service can be resumed as quickly as possible.

