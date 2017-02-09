Busy snow day expected for Connecticut State Police

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

(WTNH)– This will be a busy day for the Connecticut State Police. State trooper Kelly Grant joined us on the phone with where things stand.

Grant advises people who are even thinking about driving to remember the following three big points:

  • Reduce your speed
  • Increase your following distance
  • Give state and local DOT plenty of space so they can clear and treat the roads

If you are in the way of the DOT plows, they won’t be able to get the roads clear for drivers.

Related: Major snowstorm moving in, near blizzard conditions today

Grant says that the state police are keeping their eye on the storm so they are ready to call in additional troopers and the troopers working the midnight shift will hold over to day shift if need be. She adds that troopers are ready to help with any crashes, spin-outs or people who get stuck.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s