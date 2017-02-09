Busy snow day expected for Connecticut State Police

(WTNH)– This will be a busy day for the Connecticut State Police. State trooper Kelly Grant joined us on the phone with where things stand.

Grant advises people who are even thinking about driving to remember the following three big points:

Reduce your speed

Increase your following distance

Give state and local DOT plenty of space so they can clear and treat the roads

If you are in the way of the DOT plows, they won’t be able to get the roads clear for drivers.

Grant says that the state police are keeping their eye on the storm so they are ready to call in additional troopers and the troopers working the midnight shift will hold over to day shift if need be. She adds that troopers are ready to help with any crashes, spin-outs or people who get stuck.