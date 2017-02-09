Doctor warns of injuries common during snowstorms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The goal is stay out of the hospital in these wintry conditions but unfortunately, injuries are a part of these type of weather events.

Dr. Jay Bonz, attending physician at Yale New Haven Hospital, spoke with News 8 on how the hospital is preparing for injuries during the snowstorm.

Dr. Bonz says they are fully staffed and ready for whatever comes in. They do however, specifically worry about patients who come in after prolonged exposure outside. During these kind of weather events, Dr. Bonz says they usually see things like hypothermia and frostbite.

He also cautions people to stay off the roads because a lot of injuries caused by motor vehicle accidents happen, especially in the dangerously slick conditions.

Additionally, Dr. Bonz emphasizes that because there are a lot of mechanics used when storms are happening, like snowblowers, injuries like unclogging snowblowers are things they tend to see. So use caution when using machinery, driving, and going outside.