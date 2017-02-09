Downed tree blocks off Old Saybrook road

(WTNH/ Jason Newton)
(WTNH/ Jason Newton)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– The blizzard knocked a large tree in a road in Old Saybrook Thursday.

Old Saybrook police say the heavy wet snow combined with  blizzard level wind gusts, forced some trees to be knocked over.

(WTNH/ Jason Newton)
(WTNH/ Jason Newton)

One particularly large tree, fell onto Mill Rock Road and blocked the entire street.

Crews were able to move the tree so cars could pass.

(WTNH/ Jason Newton)
(WTNH/ Jason Newton)

News 8 had a crew on the scene while the tree was being removed.

