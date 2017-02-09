Downed tree blocks off Old Saybrook road

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– The blizzard knocked a large tree in a road in Old Saybrook Thursday.

Old Saybrook police say the heavy wet snow combined with blizzard level wind gusts, forced some trees to be knocked over.

Heavy wet snow combined with near blizzard level wind gusts are beginning to force trees to fall. This tree is blocking Mill Rock Road. pic.twitter.com/yc5Qqarfp2 — Old Saybrook Police (@OldSaybrookPD) February 9, 2017

One particularly large tree, fell onto Mill Rock Road and blocked the entire street.

Crews were able to move the tree so cars could pass.

News 8 had a crew on the scene while the tree was being removed.