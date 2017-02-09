Downed tree closes Route 15 in Fairfield

By Published: Updated:
State police cruiser (file).
State police cruiser (file).

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 is closed in Fairfield due to a downed tree Thursday.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 15 southbound, also known as the Merritt Parkway, is closed between exits 44 and 42 due to a tree down. The incident was reported at 1:38 p.m.

The road is expected to reopen in three hours or less. Drivers should seek an alternate route or avoid driving until the storm is over.

Additionally in Fairfield, a jackknifed tractor trailer has closed the right and center lanes between exits 20 and 19 on I-95 southbound. That is expected to clear sooner in one hour or less.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s