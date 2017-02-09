Downed tree closes Route 15 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 is closed in Fairfield due to a downed tree Thursday.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 15 southbound, also known as the Merritt Parkway, is closed between exits 44 and 42 due to a tree down. The incident was reported at 1:38 p.m.

The road is expected to reopen in three hours or less. Drivers should seek an alternate route or avoid driving until the storm is over.

Additionally in Fairfield, a jackknifed tractor trailer has closed the right and center lanes between exits 20 and 19 on I-95 southbound. That is expected to clear sooner in one hour or less.