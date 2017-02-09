Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire dies at 51

In this Jan. 5, 2012, photo, Matthew Badger, left, and Madonna Badger, the parents of three children that were killed in a fire, react as their caskets are carried into a church during the funeral in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A charity started by a man whose three daughters were killed in a Connecticut fire on Christmas morning in 2011 says he has died at the age of 51.

The death of Matthew Badger was announced Thursday by the Lily Sarah Grace Fund. It did not provide further details.

The fire at a Victorian home in Stamford owned by the children’s mother, New York advertising executive Madonna Badger, killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky.

Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, escaped the flames.

Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.

