NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire has broken out in a multi-family home in New Britain during the blizzard Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in a six family apartment building at 116 West Street. It is unclear how the storm is impacting firefighters.

There has been no injuries reported. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.