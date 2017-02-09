Hamden diner stays open for workers during storm

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– With all of this snow coming in, some 24-hour diners remain open.

Three Brothers, at 1038 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, joined us on the phone with what you can expect as the snow continues to pick up.

Owner Ahmed Kangal says storms like this during the week can be good for business. He says he gets a lot of workers, like those plowing the roads, and first responders who come in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kangal says he hasn’t seen too many customers just yet, but he encourages people, especially those close by in the neighborhood, to come by for a meal. Kangal says no matter what the weather conditions are, they are always open.