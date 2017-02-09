Hartford man arrested after being in possession of stolen gun

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have arrested a man after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen gun on Wednesday.

Police detectives from the vice and narcotics units say they were conducting a surveillance operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the south end of Hartford when they learned information about a suspect with a stolen handgun. They say the suspect was in the rear of 98 Mountford Street.

Officers set up a perimeter, but as the officers began to enter the perimeter, the suspect, who police later identified as 18-year-old Luis Diaz of Hartford, fled. Diaz was apprehended moments later while trying to exit through the front of 98 Mountford Street. Police say Diaz was in possession of a Kimber-brand .45 caliber handgun that was stolen from Manchester in December of 2016. Diaz also had five rounds including the magazine with the gun.

According to officials, Diaz is being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a stolen firearm.