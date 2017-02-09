Hartford man arrested after being in possession of stolen gun

Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have arrested a man after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen gun on Wednesday.

Police detectives from the vice and narcotics units say they were conducting a surveillance operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the south end of Hartford when they learned information about a suspect with a stolen handgun. They say the suspect was in the rear of 98 Mountford Street.

Officers set up a perimeter, but as the officers began to enter the perimeter, the suspect, who police later identified as 18-year-old Luis Diaz of Hartford, fled. Diaz was apprehended moments later while trying to exit through the front of 98 Mountford Street. Police say Diaz was in possession of a Kimber-brand .45 caliber handgun that was stolen from Manchester in December of 2016. Diaz also had five rounds including the magazine with the gun.

Courtesy: Hartford Police Department
Courtesy: Hartford Police Department

According to officials, Diaz is being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a stolen firearm.