Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of I-95 northbound in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed most of I-95 northbound on the West Haven/Orange line.

The Department of Transportation reports that a tractor trailer accident on I-95 northbound has closed the left and center lanes between exits 41 and 42. The accident was reported at 7:38 a.m.

Jackknifed TT in #Orange 95n x41 left and center lanes blocked #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/10iJFa3YrG — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) February 9, 2017

There have been no injuries reported. Although the exact cause of the crash has not been determined, it appears weather was a factor.

The accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.