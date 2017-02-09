Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge is closed in New Haven due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation reports that the left and center lanes of I-95 southbound are closed between exits 47 and 46 due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. That accident was reported at 12:50 p.m.

Cars appear to still be getting by in the right lane but drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible.

There is no word on any injuries. The accident is expected to clear in two hours or less.

