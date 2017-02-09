Judge won’t dismiss murder charge in 2014 slaying

handcuffs & gavel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge won’t dismiss a murder charge against a New Haven man accused of fatally shooting another man nearly three years ago.

The New Haven Register reports that the judge on Wednesday denied defense attorney John Cirello’s motion in Jaquwan Burton’s case.

A trial is underway for 22-year-old Burton, who is facing murder and weapons charges in the February 2014 killing of 22-year-old Kyle Brown-Edwards.

Cirello sought to have the murder charge dismissed, arguing the state had relied on an “unbelievable” witness. But the judge on Wednesday said it will be up to the jury to decide whether the witness is credible.

The witness alleges Burton told him he had “robbed a kid” and shot him in the face during an attempted drug sale.

