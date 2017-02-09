Major snowstorm moving in, near blizzard conditions today

From record warmth to heavy snow! Here’s what you need to know!
- Winter storm warning for all of Connecticut
- Heaviest snow falls 9AM-2PM with snowfall rates 1″-3″ an hour
- Blizzard Warning to our south in Long Island
- Wind gusts to 45 MPH this afternoon
- Updated snowfall accumulating below!
TIMING
Flakes will begin to fly starting in western CT 4AM-7AM and quickly advance towards the east. By 6AM-8AM it’s snowing statewide. Snow will intensify quickly and accumulate even quicker as the heaviest of the snow will fall 9AM-2PM with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches an hour at times. Snow will start to taper off from west to east 4PM-7PM with a few lingering snow showers/flurries until 8PM.
Please interact with me on Facebook or Twitter tomorrow during the snowstorm. We want to hear your reports!
Amount:
Roads will likely become impassible as the snow falls very heavily mid to late morning. The wind will get strong to 20 MPH-30 MPH, with the highest gusts at the shoreline. That means we’re talking about major drifts too.
***A blizzard is defined by heavy snow with 0.25 mile visibility and 35 mph winds for three straight hours.*** (We will be very close to this criteria)
THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:
The heaviest accumulating snow is out of here by 2-4 PM and the snow will taper off by 8 PM but the wind will stay pretty active through the night. Although snow won’t be falling, the roads will likely be very slick with temps well below 32°F and winds that will make it feel like below 0°F!
Make sure if you’re out clearing the snow you bundle up!
Thanks for reading!