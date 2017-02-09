Major snowstorm moving in, near blizzard conditions today

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

From record warmth to heavy snow! Here’s what you need to know!

Winter storm warning for all of Connecticut

Heaviest snow falls 9AM-2PM with snowfall rates 1″-3″ an hour

Blizzard Warning to our south in Long Island

Wind gusts to 45 MPH this afternoon

Updated snowfall accumulating below!

TIMING

Flakes will begin to fly starting in western CT 4AM-7AM and quickly advance towards the east. By 6AM-8AM it’s snowing statewide. Snow will intensify quickly and accumulate even quicker as the heaviest of the snow will fall 9AM-2PM with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches an hour at times. Snow will start to taper off from west to east 4PM-7PM with a few lingering snow showers/flurries until 8PM.

Please interact with me on Facebook or Twitter tomorrow during the snowstorm. We want to hear your reports!

Amount:

Roads will likely become impassible as the snow falls very heavily mid to late morning. The wind will get strong to 20 MPH-30 MPH, with the highest gusts at the shoreline. That means we’re talking about major drifts too.

***A blizzard is defined by heavy snow with 0.25 mile visibility and 35 mph winds for three straight hours.*** (We will be very close to this criteria)

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

The heaviest accumulating snow is out of here by 2-4 PM and the snow will taper off by 8 PM but the wind will stay pretty active through the night. Although snow won’t be falling, the roads will likely be very slick with temps well below 32°F and winds that will make it feel like below 0°F!

Make sure if you’re out clearing the snow you bundle up!

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Facebook or Twitter!