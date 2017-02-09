Malloy gives update on how state is handling storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy met with Emergency Management Crews in Hartford to give us an update on how the state is handling Thursday’s snowstorm.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center opened at 5 a.m. and is expected to remain active until 5 p.m., but that time frame can be changed later if necessary.

Related: Live Blog: News 8 Team Coverage of today’s storm

Malloy said that since the wind and snow is expected to die down this evening, it is the cold weather that will be the problem later. Temperatures will be in the single digits and the wind chill will be below zero so the cold weather protocol will be activated. Malloy says there will be places available for the homeless to go.

Malloy in conference on storm withe state meteorologist and state agency heads pic.twitter.com/Z2slCbpBig — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 9, 2017

Related: Major snowstorm moving in, near blizzard conditions today

Moreover, Malloy noted that as of 8 a.m., there were over 200 calls of service to the state police. Over 30 accidents have been reported but with no fatalities and mostly minor injuries. When it comes to motorists, the governor urges people to stay indoors and to not drive unless you absolutely have to.

Related: Connecticut State Police patrol snow covered highways

While highways are expected to remain open, that is subject to change, as well. Malloy says they are working with neighboring states in deciding on if travel bans are necessary for major roads.

Related: Snow covered roads make for slippery conditions

The Department of Transportation has hundreds of crews working to clear the roads, so if you are out driving, the governor insists you stay away from the plows. He adds that the Connecticut State Police and the National Guard have extra units working today and are ready to help when needed.

Related: Over 800 DOT trucks working to clear roads

Additionally, Malloy says that while he doesn’t anticipate any power outages, utility crews and tree crews say they are staffed and ready to restore if it does happen.

Related: Several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport

Lastly, while there are several cancellations at Bradley International Airport, Malloy says the trains are running relatively on time, including Metro-North and Amtrack.