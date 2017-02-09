Over 800 DOT trucks working to clear roads

(WTNH)– The storm is making the roads slick and dangerous. Kevin Nursick with the Department of Transportation gives us a perspective on what’s happening out there.

There really isn’t any way to stay ahead of storm like this one as the weather always has the upper hand. Roads will be slick and covered until the snow comes to a stop.

Drivers who stay off the roads make it easier for the DOT to do their job plowing, especially without having accidents in the way.

Nursick says they have 881 trucks on the roads, the most they’ve got, and he expects them to remain out all day.

When it comes to a travel ban, Nursick does’t expect one as they have had a good response from truck drivers when they were asked stay off the highways.