Route 9 reopens in Haddam after crew removes stuck vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 9 has reopened in Haddam after state police say several motor vehicles got stuck on the highway.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 9 was closed between exits 10 and 9 because of a disabled motor vehicle that was reported around 10:20 a.m.

However,  state police tweeted that it was more than one disabled car. The highway was temporarily closed to allow state troopers, the Department of Transportation, and wreckers work to clear the stuck vehicles.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible as the snowstorm is creating dangerous driving conditions.

