Serious injuries in snow plow collision with snow mobile in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Serious injuries were reported after a snow plow collided with a snow mobile in East Haven, Thursday morning.

Police say they are investigating a snow mobile versus a snow plow accident in the area of Main Street and Gerrish Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police confirm to News 8 that there has been serious injures reported but gave no other details. It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash at this time.