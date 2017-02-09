Several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport

- FILE - Snow crews work to clear the runway at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Monday (Photo: Bradley Airport Staff)
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Several flights out of Bradley International Airport have been canceled due to the snowstorm.

Bradley says that as of Thursday morning, 25% of arrivals and 33% of departures have been canceled, but there are currently no delays.

The airport says they are continuing to monitor the storm and are ready to commence their snow removal operations.

For people who are scheduled to travel, airport officials suggest you confirm your flight status with the airline before you leave for the airport.

Bradley will also be updating their Twitter (@Bradley_Airport)  and Facebook (Bradley International Airport (KBDL) with the latest  throughout the day.

