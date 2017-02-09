Slippery roads expected when snow begins to fall

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– We have team coverage with our News 8 crews spread out across the state this morning.

Thursday is anticipated to be the biggest snow falls of the season.

While the first flakes have yet to fall, it feels like the temperature is already dropping. The hope is that the temperatures continue to drop, so the precipitation falls as snow and not as water, that would later turn to a layer of ice.

The snow that’s on the way will certainly have a major impact on drivers. If you do have to go somewhere, make sure you plan out your day right and get there safely.  There is sand and rock salt on the highways so the roads have been pre-treated for drivers.

