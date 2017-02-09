Snowfall totals so far from today

What an incredible storm we have seen so far today and snow is still falling across the state as of 2:30PM. We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow earlier today with unbelievable snowfall rates.
We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports so far so I wanted to put a list together. The towns are in alphabetical order with the amount and the time of measurement. Many of these totals will likely be going up through the rest of the afternoon. So keep it here with Stormteam8!
If you have any totals you want to send me, do so on Facebook or Twitter!
Thanks for reading!
|Town
|Amount
|Time
|Andover
|7.1
|11:35AM
|Ashford
|8.5
|11:43AM
|Avon
|11
|11:33AM
|Beacon Falls
|8
|11:00AM
|Berlin
|12.8
|1:05PM
|Bethel
|9.5
|11:15AM
|Bloomfield
|17
|1:44PM
|Bolton
|11.5
|11:57AM
|Bridgeport
|10
|1:00PM
|Brookfield
|10.5
|11:21AM
|Brooklyn
|8.5
|11:44AM
|Burlington
|11
|11:42AM
|Canton
|15.2
|1:25PM
|Cheshire
|11.8
|12:31PM
|Colchester
|8
|11:00AM
|Columbia
|11.3
|12:51PM
|Coventry
|15
|1:13PM
|Danbury
|11.5
|12:39PM
|Danbury
|10.5
|11:15AM
|Darien
|5.8
|10:00AM
|East Hartland
|13
|1:02PM
|East Killingly
|10.8
|1:10PM
|Ellington
|8.5
|11:40AM
|Enfield
|15
|12:58PM
|Fairfield
|11.5
|12:47PM
|Farmington
|12.5
|12:45PM
|Gales Ferry
|8
|12:15PM
|Glastonbury
|13
|12:40PM
|Granby
|11
|12:47PM
|Groton
|5.3
|11:00AM
|Guilford
|7
|10:30AM
|Haddam
|5.5
|11:00AM
|Hampton
|7
|10:18AM
|Ledyard
|9
|12:28PM
|Litchfield
|12
|1:43PM
|Mansfield
|11.5
|11:57AM
|Meriden
|10
|11:00AM
|Milford
|12.4
|12:15PM
|Moosup
|11
|1:49PM
|New Brintain
|12
|12:39PM
|New Canaan
|9
|10:45AM
|New Fairfield
|11
|11:30AM
|New Milford
|12.5
|12:07PM
|Newtown
|12
|12:16PM
|North Canaan
|7
|1:00PM
|North Granby
|5
|9:16AM
|North Haven
|14
|12:45PM
|Norwich
|9.2
|10:00AM
|Old Saybrook
|5.5
|11:00AM
|Orange
|13
|2:30PM
|Oxford
|11
|11:30AM
|Pomfret
|8
|10:50AM
|Quaker Hill
|6.4
|9:52AM
|Ridgefield
|10.1
|2:20PM
|Scotland
|8
|12:50PM
|Seymour
|7.3
|9:59AM
|Simsbury
|16
|1:09PM
|Somers
|16.8
|1:51PM
|South Windsor
|8.5
|11:47AM
|Southbury
|7.5
|11:00AM
|Southington
|13.5
|1:05PM
|Stafford Springs
|6
|10:55AM
|Staffordville
|14.5
|1:23PM
|Suffield
|17
|12:33PM
|Terryville
|11.6
|12:44PM
|Thomaston
|13
|2:30PM
|Tolland
|14
|1:01PM
|Warren
|10
|1:13PM
|Weatogue
|13
|11:49AM
|West Hartford
|13.5
|12:44PM
|Weston
|10
|11:15AM
|Wethersfield
|5
|9:36AM
|Winchester
|11.3
|1:00PM
|Windham
|5.8
|9:37AM
|Windsor
|14.5
|12:56PM
|Windsor Locks
|13.7
|1:00PM
|Woodstock
|8.2
|10:34AM