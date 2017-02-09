Snowfall totals so far from today

What an incredible storm we have seen so far today and snow is still falling across the state as of 2:30PM. We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow earlier today with unbelievable snowfall rates.

We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports so far so I wanted to put a list together. The towns are in alphabetical order with the amount and the time of measurement. Many of these totals will likely be going up through the rest of the afternoon. So keep it here with Stormteam8!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Town Amount Time Andover 7.1 11:35AM Ashford 8.5 11:43AM Avon 11 11:33AM Beacon Falls 8 11:00AM Berlin 12.8 1:05PM Bethel 9.5 11:15AM Bloomfield 17 1:44PM Bolton 11.5 11:57AM Bridgeport 10 1:00PM Brookfield 10.5 11:21AM Brooklyn 8.5 11:44AM Burlington 11 11:42AM Canton 15.2 1:25PM Cheshire 11.8 12:31PM Colchester 8 11:00AM Columbia 11.3 12:51PM Coventry 15 1:13PM Danbury 11.5 12:39PM Danbury 10.5 11:15AM Darien 5.8 10:00AM East Hartland 13 1:02PM East Killingly 10.8 1:10PM Ellington 8.5 11:40AM Enfield 15 12:58PM Fairfield 11.5 12:47PM Farmington 12.5 12:45PM Gales Ferry 8 12:15PM Glastonbury 13 12:40PM Granby 11 12:47PM Groton 5.3 11:00AM Guilford 7 10:30AM Haddam 5.5 11:00AM Hampton 7 10:18AM Ledyard 9 12:28PM Litchfield 12 1:43PM Mansfield 11.5 11:57AM Meriden 10 11:00AM Milford 12.4 12:15PM Moosup 11 1:49PM New Brintain 12 12:39PM New Canaan 9 10:45AM New Fairfield 11 11:30AM New Milford 12.5 12:07PM Newtown 12 12:16PM North Canaan 7 1:00PM North Granby 5 9:16AM North Haven 14 12:45PM Norwich 9.2 10:00AM Old Saybrook 5.5 11:00AM Orange 13 2:30PM Oxford 11 11:30AM Pomfret 8 10:50AM Quaker Hill 6.4 9:52AM Ridgefield 10.1 2:20PM Scotland 8 12:50PM Seymour 7.3 9:59AM Simsbury 16 1:09PM Somers 16.8 1:51PM South Windsor 8.5 11:47AM Southbury 7.5 11:00AM Southington 13.5 1:05PM Stafford Springs 6 10:55AM Staffordville 14.5 1:23PM Suffield 17 12:33PM Terryville 11.6 12:44PM Thomaston 13 2:30PM Tolland 14 1:01PM Warren 10 1:13PM Weatogue 13 11:49AM West Hartford 13.5 12:44PM Weston 10 11:15AM Wethersfield 5 9:36AM Winchester 11.3 1:00PM Windham 5.8 9:37AM Windsor 14.5 12:56PM Windsor Locks 13.7 1:00PM Woodstock 8.2 10:34AM