Snowfall totals so far from today

What an incredible storm we have seen so far today and snow is still falling across the state as of 2:30PM. We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow earlier today with unbelievable snowfall rates.

We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports so far so I wanted to put a list together. The towns are in alphabetical order with the amount and the time of measurement. Many of these totals will likely be going up through the rest of the afternoon. So keep it here with Stormteam8!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

Town Amount Time
Andover 7.1 11:35AM
Ashford 8.5 11:43AM
Avon 11 11:33AM
Beacon Falls 8 11:00AM
Berlin 12.8 1:05PM
Bethel 9.5 11:15AM
Bloomfield 17 1:44PM
Bolton 11.5 11:57AM
Bridgeport 10 1:00PM
Brookfield 10.5 11:21AM
Brooklyn 8.5 11:44AM
Burlington 11 11:42AM
Canton 15.2 1:25PM
Cheshire 11.8 12:31PM
Colchester 8 11:00AM
Columbia 11.3 12:51PM
Coventry 15 1:13PM
Danbury 11.5 12:39PM
Danbury 10.5 11:15AM
Darien 5.8 10:00AM
East Hartland 13 1:02PM
East Killingly 10.8 1:10PM
Ellington 8.5 11:40AM
Enfield 15 12:58PM
Fairfield 11.5 12:47PM
Farmington 12.5 12:45PM
Gales Ferry 8 12:15PM
Glastonbury 13 12:40PM
Granby 11 12:47PM
Groton 5.3 11:00AM
Guilford 7 10:30AM
Haddam 5.5 11:00AM
Hampton 7 10:18AM
Ledyard 9 12:28PM
Litchfield 12 1:43PM
Mansfield 11.5 11:57AM
Meriden 10 11:00AM
Milford 12.4 12:15PM
Moosup 11 1:49PM
New Brintain 12 12:39PM
New Canaan 9 10:45AM
New Fairfield 11 11:30AM
New Milford 12.5 12:07PM
Newtown 12 12:16PM
North Canaan 7 1:00PM
North Granby 5 9:16AM
North Haven 14 12:45PM
Norwich 9.2 10:00AM
Old Saybrook 5.5 11:00AM
Orange 13 2:30PM
Oxford 11 11:30AM
Pomfret 8 10:50AM
Quaker Hill 6.4 9:52AM
Ridgefield 10.1 2:20PM
Scotland 8 12:50PM
Seymour 7.3 9:59AM
Simsbury 16 1:09PM
Somers 16.8 1:51PM
South Windsor 8.5 11:47AM
Southbury 7.5 11:00AM
Southington 13.5 1:05PM
Stafford Springs 6 10:55AM
Staffordville 14.5 1:23PM
Suffield 17 12:33PM
Terryville 11.6 12:44PM
Thomaston 13 2:30PM
Tolland 14 1:01PM
Warren 10 1:13PM
Weatogue 13 11:49AM
West Hartford 13.5 12:44PM
Weston 10 11:15AM
Wethersfield 5 9:36AM
Winchester 11.3 1:00PM
Windham 5.8 9:37AM
Windsor 14.5 12:56PM
Windsor Locks 13.7 1:00PM
Woodstock 8.2 10:34AM

