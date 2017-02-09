Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge reopened after New Haven crash


The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge had little traffic during the heavy snow (Photo: Connecticut DOT)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A crash closed part of Interstate 95 southbound on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that a three vehicle accident closed the right lane on I-95 southbound between exits 51 and 48. The accident happened at 8:12 a.m.

State troopers say that the accident was a spin out and that no injuries were reported.

During the snowstorm, drivers are advised to avoid the roads if possible.

The accident was cleared by 9:20 a.m.

