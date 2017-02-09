USPS asks customers to clear mailboxes

(WTNH)– The United States Postal Service is asking customers to clear their mailboxes for postal carriers, Thursday.

Christine Dugas, the Communications Program Specialist for the USPS, says that they are out there delivering mail at this time but things can change as the storm gets worse.

The USPS asks that customers clear the approach to mailboxes whether they are along the road or near the house. She added that customers are also asked to salt and sand to make it safe for the postal carriers.

If you cannot do that during the snow, they ask that you do it after it ends so deliveries can be made safely on Friday.

