What is thundersnow?

By Published: Updated:
c4opjebwcaa6bs2

Did you hear it? I’ve had hundreds of reports on my Facebook and Twitter of thundersnow! I heard it in New Haven, but what exactly is it?

Thundersnow is exactly what it sounds like, it’s when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm. Essentially a thunderstorm without the rain, rather snow. It doesn’t necessarily have to be warm to get thunder and lightning.

If a snowstorm is strong enough, powerful upward and downward motion can cause ice crystals and snowflakes to collide. This rare occurrence is usually only associated with a powerful storm. We usually see this with snowfall rates of 2″-4″ per hour.

An interesting note is, the snowfall actually muffles the thunder, which can make it heard only three miles away. In the summer time, thunderstorms can be heard in the summer between 10-15 miles away.

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

Facebook or Twitter!

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s