What is thundersnow?

Did you hear it? I’ve had hundreds of reports on my Facebook and Twitter of thundersnow! I heard it in New Haven, but what exactly is it?

Thundersnow is exactly what it sounds like, it’s when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm. Essentially a thunderstorm without the rain, rather snow. It doesn’t necessarily have to be warm to get thunder and lightning.

If a snowstorm is strong enough, powerful upward and downward motion can cause ice crystals and snowflakes to collide. This rare occurrence is usually only associated with a powerful storm. We usually see this with snowfall rates of 2″-4″ per hour.

An interesting note is, the snowfall actually muffles the thunder, which can make it heard only three miles away. In the summer time, thunderstorms can be heard in the summer between 10-15 miles away.

