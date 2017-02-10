Active Winter Pattern – Two Storms this Weekend

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Connecticut is still digging out from a powerful blizzard that not only produced tons of thundersnow but also double digit snowfall totals across most of Connecticut! Don’t look now, but there’s more snow on the way for tonight and now we’re watching Sunday into Monday. Who turned on the winter light switch?

Clouds will be on the increase this evening, which isn’t the best timing because the clouds will likely block the penumbral lunar eclipse going on this evening from being visible in Connecticut. A quick moving clipper system will rush through the state late tonight into very early tomorrow morning. Here’s the breakdown:

Snow moves in 9PM-11PM tonight and will accumulate from the start

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight

Snow wraps up 6AM-9AM Saturday morning

1-3″ for the southern half of the state, 3″-6″ for the northern half of the state

I think we’re going to see a lot of 2 and 3 inch totals from this, higher totals likely in higher elevation towns

We’re expecting some clearing Saturday afternoon with temperatures getting into the low to mid 40s

But we’re not done just yet! Gil and I were chatting this morning and going through all the new data for Sunday into Monday. This system originally looked like it was going to track a littler further to the north and start as wintry mix/rain and then changing over to snow Monday morning with lighter accumulations. However, with the new data coming in, it’s looking a little more wintry, especially in northern CT.

EARLY FORECAST!

We’ll call this the “kitchen sink” storm. There’s still a ton of data to look through before this system gets going, but it’s looking like wet snow starting in the morning on Sunday eventually changing over to a wintry mix inland then rain along the shoreline during the afternoon and early evening before changing over to all snow again late Sunday evening into very early Monday morning.

Way too early to talk about snowfall totals, but there’s another good chance for some plowable snow Sunday into Monday. Keep it here with WTNH, Stormteam8 and of course, our social media pages!

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

