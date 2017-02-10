Another Rally Scheduled at Yale over Calhoun College Name Change

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A “Change the Name” rally is set for 3:00 pm outside of Calhoun College (189 Elm Street) at Yale University.

Later today students, faculty and members of the community will assemble to voice the community’s strong support for the Yale ‘Change the Name’ Corporation to change the name of Yale’s Calhoun College. The corporation will meet and hold a vote on February 10-11 on whether or not to change the name.

“For years, students have fought to change the name. Faculty have spoken. Workers have spoken. Last summer, after Corey Menafee’s unjust arrest and firing for removing a deeply racist image at Calhoun College, the broader New Haven community stepped up to join the efforts to change the name. Now two Yale appointed committees have voted to change the name”, said John Lugo, one of the leaders of the Change the Name Coalition. “Will the Yale Corporation listen? It is way past time for the university to step up and rename a college that is named after one of the nation’s biggest champions of slavery.”

The Change the Name Coalition is made up of 46 New Haven based organizations that have come together to support the efforts to change the name of Calhoun College.