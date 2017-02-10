Ansonia Police issue warning on warming up cars unattended

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — After a recent string of , Ansonia Police warn residents about warming up their cars unattended.

Ansonia Police are reporting at least 20 stolen cars in the past few months.

Officers say, these thefts increase during the cold weather as people heat up their vehicles, and walk away as they’re running. It leaves a window of opportunity for a thief to hop into your car.

Police say even if you are only stepping away for a short time, do not leave your car unattended while it is running.