Blizzard Baby Born In The Thick Of The Storm 2/9/17

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Blizzard of February 9, 2017 brought in much more than a foot of snow statewide, it also brought in a nine pound bundle of joy named Charlotte. She was born at 3:25 pm at Hartford Hospital during the height of the snow storm.

West Hartford parents Jessica Hamilton and Cruger Dunn-Flanagan weren’t phased by the storm. “While the snow was billowing and the thunder was crashing, we found the calm in the storm as we welcomed our beautiful daughter Charlotte into our lives,” said Jessica Hamilton.

Charlotte is one beautiful snow baby and her parents will always have a great story to tell her about the day she was born in the middle of a fierce blizzard that covered the state in 12 to 18 inches of snow.