Clean up continues in New Haven in wake of snow storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The clean up continues across all of Connecticut after Mother Nature dropped a whole lot of snow Thursday.

“Very difficult. With 321 miles of roadway surface you can make one pass and then get three inches of snow and people won’t think you’ve been there,” said Rick Fontana, deputy director of emergency operations in New Haven. He says the city had 60 crews out on the road. Many of them still out there today clearing the streets. Especially those that are narrow.

If your car was parked on the side of the road you may find it surrounded by a wall of frozen snow, which will be hard to shovel out.

“We cleaned it out last night trying to get it started, but of course they plowed us back in,” a New Haven resident tells News 8.

A lot of people found themselves in that same situation Friday morning.

It appears the majority of people paid attention to parking bans in New Haven. A little less than 300 vehicles had to be ticketed and towed. That number is lower than usual.

‘We have people who did a great job,” said Fontana. “A big thank you to the public.”

The focus now for the road crews is on the intersections and widening streets where there’s still a lot of snow. Crews also plan to clear out school parking lots, this way residents can park their cars there through Sunday so snow can be removed from the streets.