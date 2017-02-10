Digging out after Thursday’s blizzard

New Haven crews working to clear sidewalks Friday morning (WTNH)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than a foot of snow, freezing temperatures, and large snow drifts throughout the state, it is important to stay safe when heading out the door Friday.

It’s too bad we could take those near 60-degree temperatures we had on Wednesday, and bring them into Friday. The driveways and sidewalks across the state are covered in a compacted frozen layer of snow. If you didn’t get outside Thursday to clean your driveway or sidewalk, it’s going to be difficult to do it Friday.

Snow crews in New Haven have done a great job in such a short amount of time. Virtually all roads and sidewalks are passable.

The challenge for snowblowers and plows is that the snow is so frozen from the frigid temperatures; making it more difficult to push or throw. High winds last night also created tall snow drifts that will make it more difficult for drivers to see as well.

If your working outside, waiting for the bus, or walking to work, use extra caution. The roadways and sidewalks remain very slippery.

