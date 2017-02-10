HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters in Hamden are spending time today to clear snow from fire hydrants across town.

According to the Hamden Fire Department there are more than 1,000 hydrants in Hamden and it could take several days to get them all cleared out due to the heavy snowfall and the amount of snow plowed to the side of streets.

In addition to the firefighters clearing out the hydrants the fire department is asking residents when shoveling not to place the snow around hydrants and to ask anyone they hire to remove snow to avoid placing the snow around hydrants.