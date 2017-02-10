Crews still working to clear New Haven roads after blizzard

Related Coverage New Haven digs out after blizzard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As more snow falls, getting around New Haven may be tough Friday night and Saturday. However, plow drivers are still working to clear the roads.

The calm before – or after – the storm is not a calm at all at the New Haven Department of Public Works. More than 60 vehicles were out in the snow on Thursday, and crews were working on the roads again Friday. This blizzard made their job especially tough.

“Any time you get a snowfall with one inch, a rate of over one inch an hour, it’s very difficult for staff to keep up with it,” said Jeff Pescosolido. Director of Public Works. “It sort of accumulates, builds up on the roads and you get that ice pack.”

Though crews were working around the clock, some residents were frustrated. They were concerned that there was still quite a bit of snow on the roads a day after the storm. The snow made driving through the city slow and slippery, but crews kept working.

“Because the temperatures were so cold the salt pack was not working,” said Pescosolido. “The sun comes out now, the snow starts to melt and it looks like we did not do our job.”

A lot of the work that goes into snow removal happens when it’s not snowing at all. Crews spent the day doing maintenance on equipment like this.

Crews spent Friday cleaning the equipment and making sure it was working properly. When one storm is done they must get everything ready for the next one. That can mean a very long work day.

“We’re concerned about our staff,” said Pescosolido. “Our staff has put in long hours and they do need some rest.”

Crews did not get much rest, however. With more snow coming they will be back out on the roads. They say there is something you can do to help them clear the streets faster.

“If your car is snowed in, you’re cleaning it out, please put the snow on the side of the road and not in the middle of the road,” said Pescosolido.

The DPW will have a full crew working Friday night. They’re planning to be out on the roads until 9 o’clock Saturday morning, but they will stay out longer if they need to.