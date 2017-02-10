Cromwell Stop & Shop evacuated as police investigated potential threat

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Cromwell Police Department responded to the Stop & Shop on 195 West St around 4 p.m. today for a threatening incident.

Police are only saying that the situation was an isolated incident. Stop and Shop Management temporarily evacuated the building out of precaution. Cromwell Police, with assistance from Connecticut State Police, conducted a search of the premises. The store reopened for business once police determined that the building was safe. No further issues were reported, according to police.