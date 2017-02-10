Cruisin’ Connecticut – Setting Sail at the Hartford Boat Show

By Published: Updated:
hartford-boat-show-connecticut-convention-center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Connecticut Convention Center, home of the Hartford Boat Show!

There are over 250 boats on two levels, with everything from paddle sports… all the way up to 40 foot cruisers.

There’s a little something for everyone, whether you’re a junior boater, a senior boater or somewhere in between.

There will also be educational seminars, boating personality appearances, and demonstration areas.

For more information you can visit www.boatct.com  and www.hartfordboatshow.com

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

 

