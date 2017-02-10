Detours throughout New Haven for CT Transit Riders

New Haven, CONN. (WTNH) — Thursdays snow storm caused several closures, cancellations and delays. After cleaning up for the night, the CT Transit has announced they are back up and running Friday morning but there are a few detours.

The Transit says the detours are in New Haven and it is due to the roads not being completely clear yet.

Here is the list for the detours in the elm city:

Detours in Effect in Greater New Haven Friday Grand Avenue No service to Lenox Street, Oxford Street, and Lexington Street. Passengers should board at East Grand Avenue and Lenox Street or East Grand Avenue & Lexington Avenue. Passengers should be aware, if no service to East Grand Avenue, passengers must board at East Grand Avenue and Quinnipiac Avenue. Washington Avenue/State Street No service to Lenox Street, Oxford Street, and Lexington Street. Passengers should board at East Grand Avenue and Lenox Street or East Grand Avenue & Lexington Avenue. Passengers should be aware, if no service to East Grand Avenue, passengers must board at East Grand Avenue and Quinnipiac Avenue. Route 1 No service to Tuthill Street, Canton St, Meloy Road, and Dogwood Road. Passenger should board at established bus stops along Route 1. Winchester Avenue No service to Munson Street, Hillside Street, Mansfield Street, Prospect Street, Division Street Passengers should board at Winchester Avenue and Munson Street. Q State Street/Edgewood Avenue No service to Pine Street Passengers should board at Ferry and Chatham Street or at Grafton and Atwater, or Grafton and Clinton Avenue.



For more information on the CT Transit’s schedule you can head to their website.