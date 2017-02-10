Digging out the day after in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Digging out from New London’s latest blizzard proved to be a bit challenging for some.

“We’re hoping to make a one o’clock movie but who knows,” says Benjamin Greiner with a laugh.

He enlisted his son to help clear his driveway and sidewalk when the snow proved to high and heavy for his snow blower.

Meanwhile Maria Pagan started kicking the snow around her tire to try to free up her car.

“I want hot weather,” say Pagan. “I want to go to Florida.”

She was one of a few people on Union Street who ignored the city’s parking ban and found themselves plowed in by a four foot wide wall of snow.

“Four or five?” she asks with a laugh.

The city opened up the Water Street garage for those who needed a place to park their car during the parking ban in effect because of the storm.

“It’s true. It’s true. But it’s a long walk too walking down there that way,” explains Pagan. “You can fall hurt yourself. Rather do this do my exercise at the same time and keep it going at the day.”

Jose Perez was also digging out his van plowed in right across the downtown street from Pagan’s car.

“I’m actually currently waiting for my son-in-law and my nephew,” he says. “They should be here in a couple of minutes. God willing.”

Man and machine the city and residents used everything they could to dig out on this day after.

“This is gonna be the next step. Shoveling all this out, get this out, and go for a nice hot coffee,” Pagan says with a chuckle.

The city stores the snow surplus on Parade Plaza next to the Sailors and Soldiers monument.