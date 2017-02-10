Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow Thursday morning into the afternoon with unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.

Town Amount
Ashford 16
Avon 15.5
Barkhampsted 16
Beacon Falls 13
Berlin 15.3
Bethel 12.5
Bloomfield 17
Bolton 11.5
Bridgeport 10.3
Bristol 15
Brookfield 12.7
Brooklyn 8.5
Burlington 16
Canton 16
Cheshire 12.6
Colchester 14.5
Columbia 14.4
Coventry 16
Danbury 12
East Hartford 19
East Hartland 13
East Killingly 12.1
Ellington 15
Enfield 17.5
Farmington 12.5
Glastonbury 13
Granby 15
Groton 13
Haddam 13
Hamden 14.5
Hampton 13
Harwinton 11.5
Ledyard 13.5
Litchfield 13
Madison 11.8
Manchester 16
Mansfield 16.5
Meriden 15
Milford 12.4
Moosup 14.5
New Brintain 12
New Canaan 13
New Fairfield 14
New Haven 13
New London 11.5
New Milford 11
Newington 11
Newtown 12
North Canaan 7.3
North Granby 13.5
North Haven 15
Norwalk 11
Norwich 14
Old Saybrook 13
Orange 13
Oxford 11
Pomfret 12
Quaker Hill 12.2
Ridgefield 10.1
Salem 15.5
Scotland 8
Seymour 14
Shelton 11.8
Simsbury 16
Somers 17
South Windsor 14.5
Southbury 7.5
Southington 16
Stafford Springs 14.8
Staffordville 17.8
Stonington 9.5
Suffield 18
Terryville 11.6
Thomaston 13
Tolland 17
Wallingford 15
Warren 10
Waterbury 13
Weatogue 15
West Hartford 14.5
West Haven 14
Weston 12
Wethersfield 12.5
Winchester 12
Windham 11.5
Windsor 16.5
Windsor Locks 15.5
Winsted 17.5
Woodstock 16
Hebron 16
Union 15
Storrs 12

