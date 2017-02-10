Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow Thursday morning into the afternoon with unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.
|Town
|Amount
|Ashford
|16
|Avon
|15.5
|Barkhampsted
|16
|Beacon Falls
|13
|Berlin
|15.3
|Bethel
|12.5
|Bloomfield
|17
|Bolton
|11.5
|Bridgeport
|10.3
|Bristol
|15
|Brookfield
|12.7
|Brooklyn
|8.5
|Burlington
|16
|Canton
|16
|Cheshire
|12.6
|Colchester
|14.5
|Columbia
|14.4
|Coventry
|16
|Danbury
|12
|East Hartford
|19
|East Hartland
|13
|East Killingly
|12.1
|Ellington
|15
|Enfield
|17.5
|Farmington
|12.5
|Glastonbury
|13
|Granby
|15
|Groton
|13
|Haddam
|13
|Hamden
|14.5
|Hampton
|13
|Harwinton
|11.5
|Ledyard
|13.5
|Litchfield
|13
|Madison
|11.8
|Manchester
|16
|Mansfield
|16.5
|Meriden
|15
|Milford
|12.4
|Moosup
|14.5
|New Brintain
|12
|New Canaan
|13
|New Fairfield
|14
|New Haven
|13
|New London
|11.5
|New Milford
|11
|Newington
|11
|Newtown
|12
|North Canaan
|7.3
|North Granby
|13.5
|North Haven
|15
|Norwalk
|11
|Norwich
|14
|Old Saybrook
|13
|Orange
|13
|Oxford
|11
|Pomfret
|12
|Quaker Hill
|12.2
|Ridgefield
|10.1
|Salem
|15.5
|Scotland
|8
|Seymour
|14
|Shelton
|11.8
|Simsbury
|16
|Somers
|17
|South Windsor
|14.5
|Southbury
|7.5
|Southington
|16
|Stafford Springs
|14.8
|Staffordville
|17.8
|Stonington
|9.5
|Suffield
|18
|Terryville
|11.6
|Thomaston
|13
|Tolland
|17
|Wallingford
|15
|Warren
|10
|Waterbury
|13
|Weatogue
|15
|West Hartford
|14.5
|West Haven
|14
|Weston
|12
|Wethersfield
|12.5
|Winchester
|12
|Windham
|11.5
|Windsor
|16.5
|Windsor Locks
|15.5
|Winsted
|17.5
|Woodstock
|16
|Hebron
|16
|Union
|15
|Storrs
|12