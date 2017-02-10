Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! We saw a ton and I mean a TON of thundersnow Thursday morning into the afternoon with unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.

Town Amount Ashford 16 Avon 15.5 Barkhampsted 16 Beacon Falls 13 Berlin 15.3 Bethel 12.5 Bloomfield 17 Bolton 11.5 Bridgeport 10.3 Bristol 15 Brookfield 12.7 Brooklyn 8.5 Burlington 16 Canton 16 Cheshire 12.6 Colchester 14.5 Columbia 14.4 Coventry 16 Danbury 12 East Hartford 19 East Hartland 13 East Killingly 12.1 Ellington 15 Enfield 17.5 Farmington 12.5 Glastonbury 13 Granby 15 Groton 13 Haddam 13 Hamden 14.5 Hampton 13 Harwinton 11.5 Ledyard 13.5 Litchfield 13 Madison 11.8 Manchester 16 Mansfield 16.5 Meriden 15 Milford 12.4 Moosup 14.5 New Brintain 12 New Canaan 13 New Fairfield 14 New Haven 13 New London 11.5 New Milford 11 Newington 11 Newtown 12 North Canaan 7.3 North Granby 13.5 North Haven 15 Norwalk 11 Norwich 14 Old Saybrook 13 Orange 13 Oxford 11 Pomfret 12 Quaker Hill 12.2 Ridgefield 10.1 Salem 15.5 Scotland 8 Seymour 14 Shelton 11.8 Simsbury 16 Somers 17 South Windsor 14.5 Southbury 7.5 Southington 16 Stafford Springs 14.8 Staffordville 17.8 Stonington 9.5 Suffield 18 Terryville 11.6 Thomaston 13 Tolland 17 Wallingford 15 Warren 10 Waterbury 13 Weatogue 15 West Hartford 14.5 West Haven 14 Weston 12 Wethersfield 12.5 Winchester 12 Windham 11.5 Windsor 16.5 Windsor Locks 15.5 Winsted 17.5 Woodstock 16 Hebron 16 Union 15 Storrs 12