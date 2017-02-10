Freebie Friday: Slurpees, wings and a facial!

Related Coverage Freebie Friday: Best clubs for free birthday goodies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Friday and that means you are probably looking for freebies! We are helping you stretch your dollar with a look at what you can get for nothing.

Here are a couple I’ve found you can take advantage of.

All Saturdays in February are free Slurpee Saturday at 7-Eleven. All you have to do is scan the app.

You can get a free burger at Shake Shack when you download the shack app you have to redeem that before February 28.

On Tuesday, Valentines day, Hooters is doing their annual “Shred ’em and Forget ’em” event. Bring a picture of an ex-shred it at your table get free chicken wings.

Or if you’re willing to pucker up, you can get a free entrée at Qdoba’s. It’s the Qdoba for a Kiss promotion that’s back again.

I have a buy one get one coupon to Yankee Candle for you.

Also, you can get a complimentary facial at some Aveda stores with this coupon.