Governor Malloy to highlight funding agenda for ‘Intellectual Disability Partnership’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel P. Malloy is scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday, February 10.

He is going to be highlighting proposed funding for the Intellectual Disability (ID) Partnership.

This new initiative is designed to support members of the community with disabilities.

This comes on the tail of a full week of budget announcements.

11:15 in the morning on Friday on 120 Holcomb Street up in the capital city of Hartford.