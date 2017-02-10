Jackknifed tractor trailer temporarily blocks portion of I-84

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down for about an hour on Thursday night, after a tractor trailer jackknifed between exits 22 and 21.

Connecticut State Police responded to I-84 in Waterbury, after a tractor trailer skidded between exits 22 and 21, blocking three westbound lanes of the highway.

This was one in a series of spinouts and crashes on Thursday, through the day of heavy snowfall.

Connecticut State Police took care throughout the storm to warn motorists to travel safely, if at all.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed between about 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., as troopers worked to clear the roadway.