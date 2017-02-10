Jackknifed tractor trailer temporarily blocks portion of I-84

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Report-It)
(WTNH / Report-It)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down for about an hour on Thursday night, after a tractor trailer jackknifed between exits 22 and 21.

Connecticut State Police responded to I-84 in Waterbury, after a tractor trailer skidded between exits 22 and 21, blocking three westbound lanes of the highway.

This was one in a series of spinouts and crashes on Thursday, through the day of heavy snowfall.

Connecticut State Police took care throughout the storm to warn motorists to travel safely, if at all.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed between about 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., as troopers worked to clear the roadway.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s