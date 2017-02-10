Komisarjevsky’s lawyers ask for new trial

By Published: Updated:
Joshua Komisarjevsky (AP Photo/Connecticut Department of Correction, File)
Joshua Komisarjevsky (AP Photo/Connecticut Department of Correction, File)

(WTNH) — Lawyers for one of the Cheshire home invasion killers are asking the state Supreme Court to give him a new trial.

Joshua Komisarjevsky‘s lawyers want a new trial based partly on taped police calls that were never turned over to the defense. Most of those calls came in to a second dispatch line at the police station or were made to or from officers’ cellphones.

They filed a 140-page brief Friday.

The attorneys argue by failing “to disclose these critical calls, the state corrupted the truth-seeking function of the trial and violated Komisarjevsky’s rights.”

To read the full 140-page brief, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s