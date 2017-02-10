Komisarjevsky’s lawyers ask for new trial

(WTNH) — Lawyers for one of the Cheshire home invasion killers are asking the state Supreme Court to give him a new trial.

Joshua Komisarjevsky‘s lawyers want a new trial based partly on taped police calls that were never turned over to the defense. Most of those calls came in to a second dispatch line at the police station or were made to or from officers’ cellphones.

They filed a 140-page brief Friday.

The attorneys argue by failing “to disclose these critical calls, the state corrupted the truth-seeking function of the trial and violated Komisarjevsky’s rights.”

To read the full 140-page brief, click here.