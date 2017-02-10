Michael Buckley: Help! My Kid Wants to Become a YouTuber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Michael Buckley is the author of “Help! My Kid Wants to Become a YouTuber!”

The book is for parents who don’t “get” or understand why their kids are spending time on YouTube.

Michael has been on YouTube 10 years now. He also has his own YouTube coaching business. It helps kids and adults launch their YouTube Channels. Michael says he wanted to pass on his knowledge.

The book is for parents who don’t “get” or understand why their kids are spending time on YouTube!

For more information visit BecomeAYouTuber.TV