There is a quick hitting “Clipper” system on the way for tonight with more snow!

Start Time: 9PM-10PM Tonight

End Time: 6AM-9AM Saturday

A fluffy dusty variety of snow with 2″ to 3″ on average expected. More across Northern Connecticut and a little less for far SW CT. Temperatures will be in the teens and twenties during the snow.

Here’s what we are thinking…