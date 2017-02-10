New Haven digs out after blizzard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a tough go Friday in New Haven, as vehicles with wheels spinning was a common site. Despite the sunshine, many roads in the city were till snow covered from Thursday’s storm as temperatures hovered in the mid-20’s. Residents spent the day digging out.

“I had good help,” said Sara Ohly, a Wooster Square resident since 1968. “Thankful for good neighbors and tenants.”

The shared experience of being buried by a foot of snow brought out the best of some neighbors. Mike Wise was busy shoveling the sidewalk and driveway for his neighbors in Wooster Square.

“I came out here because I know how important it is to help people,” Wise said. “And I came out here because I know he couldn’t do it himself and I wanted to make sure that I had that opportunity to reach out.”

Streets were treacherous all over New Haven. But sometimes, streets were a better option for pedestrians than snow covered sidewalks. All over the city it was the same story; buried vehicles needing to be cleared so people can get out.

“I’m trying to get my daughter’s car out,” said East Rock resident Sam Maghrebi. “She’s a registered nurse. She has to be there.”

The City of New Haven said with over 300 miles of roads that it may take some time, but help is on the way.

“We’re trying to get the streets open wider. So have some patience,” said Rick Fontana, Emergency Operations Director for New Haven. “We’ve got a lot of trucks on the road. We’re running full crews through the night.”