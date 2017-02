NWS confirms blizzard conditions for several towns in CT

The February Blizzard of 2017 is official. The National Weather Service in New York has confirmed that several towns in Connecticut saw blizzard conditions on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Chester, Bridgeport, Oxford, New Haven and Groton all experienced at least three straight hours of heavy snow with 1/4 mile or lower visibility and frequent winds over 35 mph. All locations experienced blizzard conditions for at least four hours, with New Haven at the top of the list. The blizzard lasted in the Elm City for 5 hours and 36 minutes from just before 9:00 am until 2:30 pm.

See the blizzard summary prepared by the National Weather Service in NY.

Public Information Statement...CORRECTED National Weather Service New York NY 201 PM EST Fri Feb 10 2017 ...SUMMARY OF THE BLIZZARD OF FEBRUARY 9 2017... THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO FURTHER VERIFICATION BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. A BLIZZARD OCCURRED OVER PORTIONS OF LONG ISLAND...SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT AND COASTAL PORTIONS OF THE LOWER HUDSON VALLEY ON FEBRUARY 9 2017...FROM AFTER SUNRISE INTO THE LATE AFTERNOON HOURS. THE DEFINITION OF A BLIZZARD: - SUSTAINED WINDS OR FREQUENT GUSTS GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO 35 MPH - CONSIDERABLE FALLING AND/OR BLOWING SNOW - VISIBILITY FREQUENTLY REDUCED TO LESS THAN 1/4 MILE - OCCURS FOR THREE HOURS OR MORE WHEN REVIEWING WHETHER A PARTICULAR OBSERVATION LOCATION HAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS...VISIBILITIES EQUAL TO 1/4 MILE WERE COUNTED. THIS IS BECAUSE THESE ARE QUITE LOW FOR AN AUTOMATED VISIBILITY SENSOR TO DETECT. AT LONG ISLAND MACARTHUR AIRPORT (ISLIP NY)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 7 HOURS AMD 23 MINUTES...FROM 822 AM TO 218 PM AND FROM 256 PM TO 423 PM. AT CHESTER AIRPORT (CHESTER CT)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 4 HOURS AND 40 MINUTES FROM 1015 AM TO 255 PM. AT IGOR I SIKORSKY MEMORIAL AIRPORT (BRIDGEPORT CT)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 4 HOURS 21 MINUTES...FROM 852 AM TO 113 PM. AT WATERBURY-OXFORD AIRPORT (OXFORD CT)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 3 HOURS FROM 850 AM TO 1050 AM AND FROM 1250 PM TO 150 PM. AT WEST CHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT (WHITE PLAINS NY)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 3 HOURS...FROM 9:56 AM TO 1256 PM. IT ALSO WAS DETERMINED THAT A BLIZZARD ALSO OCCURRED AT FARMINGDALE NY...NEW HAVEN CT...WESTHAMPTON BEACH NY AND GROTON CT. AT REPUBLIC AIRPORT (FARMINGDALE NY)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 6 HOURS AND 38 MINUTES FROM 733 AM TO 211 PM. THE PRESENT WEATHER SENSOR FAILED AT 915 AM (SNOW VERIFIED BY RADAR). AT TWEED NEW HAVEN AIRPORT (NEW HAVEN CT)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 5 HOURS 36 MINUTES FROM 853 AM TO 129 PM. THE PRESENT WEATHER SENSOR FAILED FROM 1137 AM TO 1228 PM (SNOW VERIFIED BY RADAR). AT FRANCIS S GABRESKI AIRPORT (WESTHAMPTON BEACH NY)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 5 HOURS AND 29 MINUTES FROM 953 AM TO 244 PM AND FROM 317 PM TO 353 PM. THE PRESENT WEATHER SENSOR DID NOT OPERATE DURING THIS TIME FRAME (SNOW VERIFIED BY RADAR). AT GROTON-NEW LONDON AIRPORT (GROTON CT)...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WAS MET FOR 4 HOURS AND 23 MINUTES FROM 1030 AM TO 253 PM. THE PRESENT WEATHER SENSOR FAILED AT 1044 AM (SNOW VERIFIED BY RADAR). IT IS POSSIBLE THAT BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ALSO OCCURRED AT EAST HAMPTON NY...BUT FAILURE OF THE VISIBILITY...WIND AND PRESENT WEATHER SENSORS DURING THE EVENT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO VERIFY. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE TRI-STATE...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRED AT SOUTH OZONE PARK NY...EAST ELMHURST NY...NEWARK NJ... TETERBORO NJ AND MERIDEN CT. AT SOUTH OZONE PARK NEW YORK (JOHN F KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT) BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRED FOR 37 MINUTES...OTHERWISE GUSTS WERE SUFFICIENT...BUT VISIBILITIES WERE FREQUENTLY AROUND 1/2 MILE. AT EAST ELMHURST NY (LA GUARDIA AIRPORT)...NEWARK NJ (NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)... TETERBORO NJ (TETERBORO AIRPORT) AND MERIDEN CT (MERIDEN MARKHAM MUNICIPAL AIRPORT) VISIBILITIES WERE SUFFICIENTLY LOW...BUT FREQUENT GUSTS WERE BELOW 35 MPH DURING THE TIME VISIBILITIES WERE LOW. $$ MALOIT